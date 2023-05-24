Netflix Password-Sharing Crackdown Rolls Out In 103 Countries
Netflix, on Tuesday, announced its expansion of efforts to crack down on password sharing, in 103 countries including the US, Britain, France, Germany, Australia, Mexico and Brazil, Reuters reported.
The streaming service said that it began alerting members on Tuesday about its new sharing policy, wherein, Netflix accounts are only to be shared within a single household.
“Your Netflix account is for you and the people you live with — your household,” the company said in an email, which it posted on its blog on Tuesday.
According to the policy, Netflix users can share their account with someone who is not living in their household by paying $7.99 (Rs 661) per month for each additional member.
The streaming giant began cracking down on password sharing in a few Latin American nations before expanding the trial to Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain, in February.
