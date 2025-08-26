Netflix Issues Guidelines on Generative AI Use in Content Creation
Netflix issued AI guidelines requiring filmmakers, vendors, and partners to seek approval and disclose any use of generative AI in content creation.
The guidelines tout to help global productions to stay aligned with best practices for the use of generative AI.
It requires production partners to ensure that their work does not copy or closely recreate any copyrighted material or characters that they do not own.
They also recommend using secure, enterprise-level AI tools that will not store, reuse, or train on production data.
Netflix stated generative materials should not be part of the final deliverables and AI should not replace the work of performance actors or other talent without consent.
Productions that are unable to ensure compliance with these guidelines must seek written approval from Netflix. Approval is required for creating background elements, designing characters, or replicating talent.
