Netflix Faces Class-Action Lawsuit Over Streaming Glitches During Tyson-Paul Fight
A Florida resident, Ronald "Blue" Denton, has filed a class-action lawsuit against Netflix, alleging technical failures during the highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight disrupted the viewing experience for countless subscribers.
The lawsuit accuses Netflix of breaching its contract by failing to deliver a stable stream, despite promoting the event as the "most-streamed global sporting event ever".
The complaint noted that "boxing fans and average Americans hoping to witness a legend in what was likely his final fight" encountered significant disruptions, including "no access, streaming glitches, and buffering issues".
During the fight, many frustrated viewers turned to social media to voice their grievances over streaming problems. Data from Down Detector shows that nearly 85,000 users reported outages or streaming errors leading up to the bout.
The fight itself, scheduled for eight two-minute rounds—shorter than the typical three-minute rounds for professional boxing—ended with Jake Paul winning by unanimous decision.
In a statement on Saturday, Netflix reported that the event was watched by a global audience of 60 million, with a peak of 65 million concurrent streams.
India Rejects Canadian Media Report on Nijjar Assassination as "Smear Campaign"