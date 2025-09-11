Nepal’s ‘Nepo Baby’ Reels Spark Digital Uprising Against Corruption
Meme pages turned protest hubs are sharing ‘Nepo Baby’ reels, fueling Nepal’s unrest and amplifying anger over corruption and inequality in the country.
Nepal banned major social media platforms, on September 4, which acted as a catalyst sparked mass protests in Kathmandu, fueled by growing public anger against the government.
Security forces used tear gas and water cannons, leaving at least 19 dead and around 400 injured. The ban was later lifted, and the Prime Minister along with several ministers resigned.
The viral ‘nepo babies’ narrative—seen earlier in the Philippines—shifted focus to the lavish lifestyles of politicians’ children, contrasted against the poverty of taxpayers funding their education and vacations abroad.
With hashtags like #Corruption and #NepoBabies, one clip contrasted politicians’ children in luxury brands with citizens in supply queues, drawing nearly 4 million views and 260K likes.
Pages once known for humor or lifestyle, from Bajeko Meme Company to a café promo account, have shifted to protest. Bajeko’s feed now reads ‘Hatyara Sarkar’ and features 100+ reels on crackdowns and rallies.
