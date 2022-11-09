6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Leaves 6 Dead In Nepal; Tremors Felt In Delhi
The National Center for Seismology (NCS) recorded a 6.3 magnitude earthquake early on Wednesday morning in west Nepal.
According to the National Seismological Centre (NSC) of Nepal, the earthquake took place at 2:12 AM and the epicentre was in the Doti district of Nepal.
A house collapsed in the Doti district of Nepal, leaving six people dead so far.
Tremors were also felt by people residing in the Indian national capital New Delhi and neighbouring regions.