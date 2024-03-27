Nearly 83% Of Unemployed Indians Belong To The Youth Demographic: ILO Report
The India Employment Report 2024, co-published by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Institute of Human Development (IHD), reveals that India's youth grapple with soaring unemployment rates.
As per the report, nearly 83 percent of the jobless population belongs to this demographic.
The report notes a worrying trend wherein the proportion of educated youth among total unemployed has nearly doubled from 35.2% in 2000 to 65.7% in 2022.
Wages for both regular workers and self-employed individuals have mostly stagnated or decreased, with real wages showing a negative trend since 2019.
In 2022, a significant number of unskilled casual workers did not receive the required minimum wages, as indicated by the report.
The overall labour market trend is more pronounced in the female labour market, which saw a significant increase in participation rates, especially in rural areas, following a notable decline in previous years.
Meta Oversight Board Urges Company To Lift Ban On Arabic Word 'Shaheed’