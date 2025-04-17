Myntra Faces Rs 5 Crore Lawsuit from Sony Music for Copyright Breach
Sony Music has approached the Mumbai High Court with a petition against Myntra, alleging copyright infringement and seeking damages of Rs 5 crore.
The petition cites several instances of unauthorised use, with Sony claiming that in February 2025, it found Myntra using its sound recordings and synchronising them for product advertisements without permission.
Despite issuing a cease-and-desist notice, Sony claims Myntra continued using its copyrighted content.
During a hearing on April 9, 2025, Sony sought interim relief, and Myntra’s legal team agreed to remove all infringing content within 24 hours.
They also committed to refraining from using Sony's sound recordings until the court rules on the interim application. The case is scheduled for further hearing on June 30, 2025.
