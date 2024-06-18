Mumbai Remains India's Most Expensive City To Live In: Report
According to Mercer’s 2024 Cost of Living survey, Mumbai ranks high in personal care, energy and utility expenses, transportation costs, and housing rentals.
Globally, Mumbai has moved up 11 places to 136th, while Delhi has risen by 4 spots to 164th. However, Chennai has fallen by five places to 189th and Bengaluru by six places to 195th.
Additionally, Hyderabad remains unchanged at 202nd, Pune has climbed eight spots to 205th, and Kolkata has risen by four spots to 207th.
In terms of personal care products like cosmetics, toiletries, and beauty items, Mumbai ranks as the most expensive among Indian cities, followed by Chennai, and least expensive in Kolkata.
Energy and utility costs are also highest in Mumbai, followed by Pune. Transportation costs, including vehicles, parts, and operating expenses, are most expensive in Mumbai, followed by Bengaluru.
Regarding housing rentals, Delhi has seen the highest increase of 12-15% for expatriates, while Mumbai experienced a rise of 6-8%, Bengaluru 3-6%, and Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai 2-4%.
