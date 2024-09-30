Mumbai Police Probes BookMyShow For Alleged Role In Coldplay Concert Ticket Scalping
Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) summoned Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of Big Tree Entertainment, parent company of BookMyShow, over an investigation into alleged black market sales of Coldplay concert tickets.
Advocate Amit Vyas filed a complaint accusing BookMyShow of facilitating the black market for tickets to the Coldplay concert scheduled for January 19-21 at DY Patil Stadium.
The complaint alleged BookMyShow misled the public and Coldplay fans, seeking an FIR for organised crime, cheating, conspiracy, and breach of trust.
The ticketing platform, in its statement, clarified that it has no association with ticket reselling platforms like Viagogo, Gigsberg, or any third-party resellers.
“Scalping is strictly condemned and punishable by law in India. We have filed a complaint with the police authorities and will provide complete support to them in the investigation of this matter,” the statement read.
Trouble In Paradise: How Coldplay Fans Fell Victim to Ticket Scam