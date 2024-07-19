Microsoft Windows Faces Blue Screen of Death Glitch; Users Report Widespread Outages
Microsoft Windows users worldwide are experiencing the Blue Screen of Death issue. Several users in India, US, Australia and more, have also noted outages in Microsoft services on Downdetector.
There have been several outages reported across various Microsoft products, including Teams, Azure, and the Store.
The error is causing the system to suddenly shut down or restart. Microsoft in a message said that the error is being caused due to a recent CrowdStrike update.
CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity platform that provides advanced cybersecurity solutions to Windows PCs. “Our Engineers are actively working to resolve this issue and there is no need to open a support ticket,” the company said.
Several users on social media shared images of their screen stuck on the recovery page with the message reading, “It looks like Windows didn’t load correctly. If you’d like to restart and try again, choose Restart my PC below."
In India, SpiceJet and Akasa Airlines too faced difficulties. Most of the passengers were unable to do their web checkin online.
