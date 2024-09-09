Microsoft Announces Strategy To Eliminate Deepfakes From Bing Search
Microsoft has teamed up with StopNCII to identify and remove AI-generated deepfake content and non-consensual intimate images from its Bing search engine.
StopNCII is a global platform that helps adults protect their private photos from being shared online without permission.
In an official blog post, Microsoft said that it will “pilot a victim-centered approach to detection” in Bing.
With assistance from StopNCII, victims of online image abuse can generate a "hash" or digital fingerprint of their images (including synthetic ones) without the images ever leaving their device.
These digital fingerprints enable Microsoft’s industry partners to identify such content on their platforms and take action according to their policies.
Microsoft has announced that individuals can request the removal of “nude or sexually explicit images or videos” shared without their consent via Microsoft’s centralised reporting portal.
