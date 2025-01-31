Mexico Protests Google’s Rename of Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America’
After Google followed Trump’s directive to rename the Gulf of Mexico, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum opposed the move, arguing the U.S. lacks the authority.
Sheinbaum cited the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which limits U.S. sovereignty to 12 nautical miles from its coastline.
She stressed that any name change would only apply within that boundary and would not affect the wider Gulf of Mexico.
The controversy arose after Google announced it would rename the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America" on Google Maps for U.S. users.
Google had said the change aligns with “official government sources”. Mexican users would still see the original name, while the rest of the world would see both.
The decision came after Trump issued an executive order to rename the gulf citing its economic importance to the U.S.
India Bets on AI With World's Cheapest Compute as DeepSeek Gains Traction
Click here