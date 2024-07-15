Meta Lifts Penalties On Trump’s Social Media Accounts Ahead Of 2024 Election
Meta has announced the removal of all previously imposed penalties and restrictions on former President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts as the 2024 U.S. presidential election approaches.
The company initially acted against Trump's social media accounts in 2021, shortly after the January 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C.
At that time, Meta suspended Trump’s accounts for two years, citing actions like his praise for the Capitol rioters as a potential risk for inciting further violence.
In January 2023, Meta announced it would reinstate Trump on its platform, and he regained access in February. Despite this, he remained subject to penalties that could result in long suspensions.
With Meta’s latest announcement, if Trump violates community guidelines, he now faces shorter suspensions lasting only a few days, instead of the lengthy ones previously imposed.
A Meta spokesperson characterised the update as “simply bringing presumptive GOP nominee Trump to parity with President Biden”.
