Meta Disagrees with CCI's Data-Sharing Order, To Pursue Legal Action
Meta Platforms announced it would challenge an order by India’s Competition Commission (CCI) that restricts data-sharing between WhatsApp and other Meta apps.
The CCI fined Meta Rs 231 crore and directed WhatsApp to halt data-sharing for advertising for five years, citing antitrust violations related to its 2021 privacy policy.
Meta argued the 2021 update did not impact the privacy of users' personal messages and assured that no accounts were deleted or functionalities lost due to the policy.
The spokesman told the media, "We are committed to finding a path forward that allows us to continue providing the experiences that people and businesses have come to expect from us."
The CCI began investigating the policy in March 2021 following global backlash over data-sharing practices.
Meta Hit With Rs 213 Crore Penalty In India Over WhatsApp Privacy Violations
