MeitY Directs Social Media Platforms To Take Action Against Deepfake Content
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in India has issued a directive to social media platforms, instructing them to comply with Indian law by taking necessary steps to combat misinformation and deepfake content.
This action followed the circulation of a viral fake video featuring actor Rashmika Mandanna, raising concerns about the misuse of artificial intelligence and its potential to exacerbate gender-based online violence.
The letter was issued by the cyber laws division of the ministry reiterating the obligations of the social media platforms under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code), 2021.
Highlighting Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000, it stated that punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resources amounts to imprisonment of up to 3 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.
The advisory also recommended social media giants to remove content depicting impersonation or digitally altered images within 24 hours of receiving a complaint.
X Is Full Of Deepfake Porn Videos Of Actresses; You May Be Targeted Next