MEA Cautions Indians Over Russian Army Recruitment
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has once again warned Indian nationals against joining the Russian army, after reports emerged that several citizens have been recruited and deployed in combat zones
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government has repeatedly warned Indians over the past year about the risks of joining the Russian army, urging citizens to avoid such recruitment.
“We have also taken up the matter with Russian authorities, both in Delhi and Moscow, asking that this practice be ended and that our nationals be released. We are also in touch with the families of the affected Indian citizens,” the statement read.
In July 2025, the MEA told the Rajya Sabha that 127 Indians had joined the Russian army; 98 returned after diplomatic efforts, while 13 remain, including 12 reported missing.
BOOM's Decode spoke to the families of some recruits who said many of them were lured into the warzone after being influenced by YouTube channels portraying opportunities in Russia.
The Russian defence ministry stopped recruiting Indians in April 2024, but existing contracts for military service have delayed the release of several nationals.
The situation unfolds against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which triggered the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II.
How Indian Job Seekers Were Lured To Fight In Russia Through A YouTube Channel