Mark Carney to Succeed Trudeau as Canada’s 24th Prime Minister
Mark Carney was named the next Liberal Party leader and Canada's 24th prime minister on Monday. He will replace Justin Trudeau in Ottawa's top office.
Liberal Party president Sachit Mehra announced Carney's victory in the leadership race.
Carney served as the 8th governor of the Bank of Canada from 2008 to 2013. He also chaired the Financial Stability Board from 2011 to 2018.
A former Goldman Sachs executive, he gained recognition for steering Canada through the 2008 financial crisis.
Carney secured 1,31,674 votes, winning with 85.9% of the ballots.The former central bank chief of both the UK and Canada was the clear front-runner to succeed Trudeau.
AI Pioneers Andrew Barto and Richad Sutton Win 2024 Turing Award
Click here