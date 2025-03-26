Malaysia PM Rejects Ransom Demand After Cyberattack on KLIA Airport
A cyberattack caused computer outages at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) over the weekend, Malaysia’s cybersecurity agency and aviation authority confirmed.
In a joint statement Tuesday, Malaysia’s National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) and Malaysia Airports said the attack began disrupting systems on March 23.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim revealed hackers had demanded a US$10 million ransom, crippling some airport operations and raising concerns about cybersecurity and passenger safety.
Anwar confirmed Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), which runs the country’s airports, was targeted in a “heavy” cyberattack. The attackers, whose identities remain unknown, sought a large payout.
“This country will never be safe if we give in to criminals and traitors, whether they are inside or outside our borders,” he said.
In the past six months, ransomware gangs have hit international airports in Seattle, Japan, and Mexico.
