MakeMyTrip Ordered To Compensate Rs 5.5 Lakh To A Bengaluru Resident. Here’s Why.
A consumer court in Bengaluru has ordered MakeMyTrip (MMT) to pay Rs 5.5 lakh in compensation to a Bengaluru resident.
This ruling comes after Mayur Bharath, a 48-year-old living on Osborne Road, was unable to secure a room at a London hotel despite booking through the MMT app.
Bharath had made the reservation in 2022 for a six-day business trip, paying approximately Rs 2.2 lakh in advance.
When Bharath arrived in London on June 22, he was informed by the hotel staff that they hadn't received any booking request or payment from him. With all the rooms fully booked, Bharath found himself without any alternative accommodation.
Consequently, he was compelled to seek alternative accommodation in London, eventually securing a room for Rs 6.6 lakh.
After five months of correspondence with MMT, Bharath received only a partial refund of Rs 2.2 lakh and a compensation offer of Rs 50,000. Unhappy with this outcome, he took legal action against the company and three of its directors.
As a result, MMT and its three directors were directed to refund Bharath Rs 4.3 lakh for his alternative hotel expenses in London, along with a 10% annual interest from June 24, 2022, until the repayment.
