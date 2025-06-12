Macron Pushes Social Media Restrictions For Minors After Stabbing Incident
French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a European Union-wide ban on social media access for children under 15, following a deadly knife attack at a middle school in eastern France.
He urged swift action and said France would move independently if the EU fails to act quickly.
The incident involved a 14-year-old student accused of fatally stabbing a 31-year-old school staffer during a routine bag check.
Macron later stressed on social media that platforms can and should verify users' ages, pointing to expert support for such regulation.
His remarks align with growing international efforts to limit children's access to social media.
Australia, for instance, introduced a similar under-16 ban last year, setting a strict precedent in regulating tech platforms.
