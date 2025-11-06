Louvre’s Surveillance Password Was ‘Louvre’ at Time of Robbery, Reports Say
A post-heist investigation found that the Louvre’s video surveillance password was simply “Louvre,” exposing severe cybersecurity lapses at the world-famous museum.
On October 19, thieves broke into the Galerie d’Apollon and stole eight crown jewels worth $102 million (₹856.8 crore) in the broad daylight. The investigation is ongoing, and four suspects have been charged so far.
Louvre director Laurence des Cars told French lawmakers, “We are witnessing a terrible failure at the Louvre. Security remains one of my top priorities, and I was appalled by the museum’s condition when I arrived in 2021.”
According to French news report, the museum has struggled with poor security for over a decade. A 2014 cybersecurity audit by France’s ANSSI agency revealed weak passwords like “LOUVRE” and “THALES” that allowed easy access to surveillance and internal systems.
A subsequent 2015 audit by the France's National Institute for Advanced Studies in Security and Justice cited “serious shortcomings,” including poorly managed visitor flow, accessible rooftops, and malfunctioning security systems.
By 2025, internal documents showed the Louvre was still using outdated software from 2003 running on Windows Server 2003, which had long lost developer support.
The revelation has sparked widespread ridicule online, with users mocking the Louvre’s “dumpster-tier” security and comparing it to video game NPC logic and cliched hacking tropes.
Louvre Heist: Eight Priceless Crown Jewels Stolen in Paris