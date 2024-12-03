Lost in the Feed? Oxford Declares ‘Brain Rot’ the Word of Our Times
Do you find yourself endlessly scrolling through Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts? You might be experiencing ‘brain rot', the term recently named Word of the Year by Oxford University Press.
Brain rot highlights growing concerns about the impact of consuming excessive amounts of low-quality online content, especially on social media.
Its usage has skyrocketed, increasing by 230% between 2023 and 2024. The phrase refers to the supposed decline in a person’s mental or intellectual state, often attributed to overindulgence in trivial or unchallenging material.
The term was first recorded in 1854 by Henry David Thoreau in his seminal work, Walden, where he critiqued society's tendency to devalue complex ideas, warning of a broader intellectual decline.
Psychologist and Oxford University Professor Andrew Przybylski notes that its rise in usage reflects our current reality. “It’s a sign of the times we’re living in,” he explains.
The term triumphed over other contenders on Oxford’s shortlist, including demure, Romantasy, and dynamic pricing, to take the top honor.
