LinkedIn and Adobe Team Up to Protect Creators' Work. Here’s How
LinkedIn is expanding its free verification system to the wider web, letting external sites use its tools. Adobe is among the first to join.
Adobe will add LinkedIn verification to its new Content Authenticity app and Behance. Verified creators can show a “Verified on LinkedIn” badge on their profiles.
The partnership builds on LinkedIn’s identity, workplace, and education verifications. It helps Adobe users prove their identity and credit their work.
When a LinkedIn-verified creator adds credentials through Adobe’s app, the badge appears on their profile. Content shared on LinkedIn will also carry the credentials.
Adobe’s Content Authenticity app, now in public beta, lets users attach credentials to images under its broader Content Authenticity Initiative.
LinkedIn launched verification in 2023, letting users confirm identity, workplace, or education with government ID or company emails.
Australian Radio Station Quietly Used AI Host for Months Before Listeners Caught On
Click here