Karnataka HC Denies X Interim Relief in Legal Battle Over Sahyog Portal
The Karnataka High Court on Thursday refused to grant interim relief to X in its case against the Indian government’s content-blocking system via the Sahyog portal.
Launched by the Union Home Ministry in 2024, Sahyog automates the process of sending takedown notices to intermediaries under the IT Act, 2000.
Government agencies will use it to request the removal or blocking of content linked to unlawful activities.
Reportedly, around 15 tech platforms, including Google, Meta, Telegram, Quora, Apple, and Amazon, have joined the portal.
On March 5, X sued the government over its mandatory onboarding directive. The company called Sahyog a “censorship portal,” arguing it expands state control by allowing officials to remove content without judicial oversight.
The government, however, insists that Sahyog is a compliance tool, not a censorship mechanism. It claims no content is blocked without due process.
Why Is Elon Musk's X Fighting the Indian Government in Court?