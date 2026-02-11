Journalist Ravi Nair Sentenced To One Year Jail In Adani Defamation Case
A Judicial Magistrate First Class court in Mansa, Gandhinagar sentenced journalist Ravi Nair to one year imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 in a criminal defamation case filed by Adani Enterprises Limited.
The company accused Nair of posting defamatory tweets and articles between 2020 and 2021, alleging corruption, environmental violations and political patronage against the Adani Group.
Adani Enterprises argued that the content, shared from Nair’s social media handle (X- @t_d_h_nair) and a website, harmed its reputation among investors and regulators
During the trial, the company presented witnesses and documents as evidence, while the defence cross-examined them and argued that the posts were not defamatory and did not cause real damage.
After hearing both sides, the court held that the tweets and posts amounted to criminal defamation under Section 500 of the IPC and convicted Ravi Nair.
Pakistan To Play India In T20 World Cup After Boycott Threat Resolve