Joe Biden Impersonation Robocall Sparks Voter Suppression Probe in New Hampshire
According to NBC, an audio of a robocall impersonating President Joe Biden telling recipients not to vote in Tuesday's presidential primary has surfaced.
The New Hampshire attorney general's office has started investigating what appears to be an "unlawful attempt" at voter suppression.
The inquiry stems from a complaint lodged by a prominent New Hampshire Democrat, who noticed their personal cell phone number appearing on the caller ID screens of recipients of the call.
The message said, “Voting this Tuesday only enables the Republicans in their quest to elect Donald Trump again. Your vote makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday.”
The message ends with Kathy Sullivan's phone number. She is a former chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, currently leading a super PAC encouraging Democrats in New Hampshire to write in Biden's name in the primary.
Sullivan added that while it is not clear who is behind the robocall, “it’s obviously somebody who wants to hurt Joe Biden.”
At present, it is uncertain how many voters received the call or which specific voter demographics were the focus of the outreach.
