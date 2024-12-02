Joe Biden Grants Pardon to Son: What Were The Charges Against Hunter Biden?
US President Joe Biden has granted an official pardon to his son, Hunter Biden, who was awaiting sentencing in two criminal cases, despite previously ruling out such an action.
In a statement, the president described his son as having been "singled out" and characterised the legal proceedings as "a miscarriage of justice".
The decision comes just weeks before Hunter Biden's sentencing in a gun case and tax-related charges and less than two months before President-elect Donald Trump is set to assume office.
Hunter Biden pleaded guilty in September to nine counts of federal tax fraud, charges that could have carried a sentence of up to 17 years in prison.
Additionally, he was convicted in June on three felony charges related to a gun purchase, which could have resulted in up to 25 years of imprisonment.
