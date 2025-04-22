ISRO’s SpaDeX Mission Marks Second Successful Satellite Docking
ISRO has successfully completed the second docking of two satellites under its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission, Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced on X.
The SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target) satellites latched onto each other in orbit—demonstrating docking, a complex manoeuvre where two spacecraft connect in space.
With this, India became the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to achieve satellite docking.
The SpaDeX mission aims to test key technologies needed for future space missions, including crewed lunar landings, sample return missions, and the proposed Indian space station.
It also showcases power transfer between docked satellites, a crucial step for in-space robotics and coordinated spacecraft operations.
