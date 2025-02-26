‘Is This What We Want?’: British Musicians Release Silent Album Against AI Law
Over 1,000 musicians, including Kate Bush, Cat Stevens, and Annie Lennox, have released a silent album to protest proposed changes to UK copyright laws on AI. They warn the changes could legalise music theft.
The album, Is This What We Want, launched on Tuesday. It features recordings of empty studios and performance spaces, reflecting growing backlash in the UK.
The proposed law would let AI developers train models on any material they have legal access to. Creators would have to opt out to prevent their work from being used.
Artists behind the silent album argue this would overturn copyright principles, which give creators exclusive control over their work.
Britain’s Labour government wants to position the UK as a global AI leader. In December, it launched a consultation on balancing copyright protection with AI development.
The government says it is seeking a solution that supports both AI developers and right holders. It insists no final decisions have been made.
‘When They See My Work, They See My Name’: Vikatan Cartoonist On Modi-Trump Satire