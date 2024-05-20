Iranian President Raisi and Foreign Minister Abdollahian Die In Helicopter Crash: Iran Media
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian have been reported dead following a helicopter crash on Sunday, according to Iranian officials, as reported by Reuters.
Over 12 hours later, the rescuers discovered the wreckage of the helicopter on Monday morning. However, local media reported that there were "no signs of life" at the crash site.
Raisi's death was later confirmed in a statement on social media by Vice President Mohsen Mansouri and on state television.
The helicopter crash occurred near Jolfa, a city bordering Azerbaijan, approximately 600 kilometers northwest of Iran's capital, Tehran.
Raisi, 63, who became president in 2021, has since tightened morality laws, overseen a violent suppression of anti-government protests, and taken a firm stance in nuclear negotiations with world powers.