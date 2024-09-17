Iran Supreme Leader’s Comments On Muslim Plight Draw India's Sharp Rebuttal
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei included India among the places where Muslims are facing hardship.
In a social media post, Khamenei mentioned India, Gaza, and Myanmar, urging the Islamic world not to ignore the plight of Muslims in these regions.
“We cannot consider ourselves to be Muslims if we are oblivious to the suffering that a Muslim is enduring in Myanmar, Gaza, India, or any other place,” he said.
His remarks coincided with the Islamic Unity Week, during which Khamenei met with leaders of Iran's Sunni community and commended their contributions to Iranian society.
In response, India's foreign ministry issued a statement, "strongly deploring" the comments and labeling them as "misinformed and unacceptable."
"Countries commenting on minorities are advised to look at their own record before making any observations about others," the foreign ministry spokesperson said.
