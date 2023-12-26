Instagram Leads The Pack In App Uninstallation Trends In 2023: Report
According to TRG Data Centers report on smartphone users' app uninstallation habits, Instagram emerged as the social media platform most users were inclined to remove.
In 2023, over one million people worldwide were monthly searching for 'how to delete my Instagram account,' surpassing 12,500 searches per 1,00,000 individuals.
The report further states that despite all this trend, the app still boasts 2.4 billion active users worldwide.
This was followed by Snapchat, with almost 1,30,000 people having looked to delete their Snapchat account per month this year.
Subsequently, X, Telegram, Facebook, TikTok, Youtube and WhatsApp, follow next in line, as per the report.
The report states, there are 4.8 billion social media users worldwide, which represents 59.9% of the global population and 92.7% of all internet users.
