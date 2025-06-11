India’s Population Reaches 1.46 Billion, Sees Decline In Fertility Rate: UN
India is expected to have a population of 1.46 billion in 2025, making it the most populous country in the world, according to a new UN report.
The UNFPA’s 2025 State of World Population report highlights that India’s average fertility rate is now 1.9 births per woman, which is below the "replacement level" of 2.1—the number needed to keep a population stable without migration.
Instead of worrying about fewer births, the report urges a shift in focus on the real issue that many people still cannot access the information or resources they need to plan their families.
This includes making informed decisions about sex, contraception, and when to have children.
India’s population is changing: birth rates are falling, but youth still form a large share—24% are under 14, and 26% are aged 10–24.
A large portion of the population—68%—is in the working age group of 15 to 64. The number of elderly people (65 and older) is currently 7% and expected to rise.
Life expectancy in 2025 is projected to be 71 years for men and 74 for women.
