Indian Army Ties Up With IIT Kanpur For Cyber Training
Indian Army’s Central Command will receive structured cybersecurity training through a new MoU with IIT Kanpur’s C3iHub, a specialised cybersecurity innovation hub dedicated to advancing research, developing defence-grade security solutions.
The programme includes two specialised three-month modules designed to enhance cyber awareness, teach defence techniques, and help personnel respond efficiently to security breaches and network attacks.
Training aims to prepare Army units for rapidly evolving digital threats, improve their ability to detect and counter cyber intrusions, and strengthen India’s defence posture across operationally sensitive zones.
The initiative supports the Army’s shift toward prioritising digital warfare and cyber readiness alongside conventional combat skills ensuring soldiers are equipped for modern conflict environments.
The collaboration leverages IIT Kanpur’s cybersecurity research and technological expertise, giving the Army access to advanced tools, frameworks, and real-time threat simulations to enhance national security readiness.
This MoU aligns with the broader goal of integrating modern technology into defence training, enabling the force to keep pace with global cyber warfare standards and strengthen resilience against hostile digital operations.
VIT Bhopal Protest Over Jaundice Outbreak Turns Violent