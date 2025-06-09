India Records Wettest May Since 1901, Says IMD
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), May 2025 was India’s wettest May since 1901. The country recorded an average rainfall of 126.7 mm last month.
An early southwest monsoon led to steady rain over southern and eastern India, pushing up rainfall levels.
According to the IMD, 25 subdivisions saw large excess rainfall, five had excess rain, and six recorded normal levels.
Seven Western Disturbances also passed over the region, triggering frequent rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and hail storms across the Western Himalayas and parts of Northwest and Central India.
Thunderstorms and gusty winds were common across most of the country throughout May.
The IMD added that average maximum, minimum, and mean temperatures for May were all below normal.
