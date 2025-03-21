India Ranks 118th in World Happiness Report 2025 – How is it Measured?
India ranked 118 out of 147 in the 2025 World Happiness Report, released on Thursday.
The report was published by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford, in partnership with Gallup, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, and an independent editorial board.
Finland topped the list as the happiest country, followed by Denmark and Iceland.
Afghanistan ranked the lowest, with many Afghan women reporting worsening living conditions. Sierra Leone and Lebanon followed closely.
The study evaluates happiness using six key factors: social support, GDP per capita, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and perceived corruption.
India scored high on social support, benefiting from strong community ties and joint family structures. However, it ranked the lowest on freedom, reflecting limited personal choice and societal constraints.
Among India's neighbours, Sri Lanka ranked 133, Bangladesh 134, Pakistan 109, Nepal 92, and China 68.
