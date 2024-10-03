India Issues Travel Advisory As Iran-Israel Conflict Escalates
The Centre, on Wednesday, issued a travel advisory urging all Indian citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran due to the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.
Indian nationals residing in Iran were also advised to "remain vigilant" and stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.
This advisory followed Iran’s launch of approximately 200 missiles into Israel, raising concerns of a potential full-scale war in the Middle East.
A day earlier, the Indian Embassy in Israel had advised Indian citizens to limit unnecessary travel within the country and provided helpline numbers for those affected by the conflict.
Responding to the growing crisis, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed India’s deep concern over the possibility of a regional war.
