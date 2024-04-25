India Investigates Spice Makers MDH And Everest Amidst Contamination Concerns
India is inspecting MDH and Everest spice facilities for quality compliance after Hong Kong stopped selling some of their products due to suspected high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide.
Hong Kong suspended sales of three MDH spice blends and an Everest spice mix for fish curries this month.
Singapore also issued a recall of the Everest spice mix, citing elevated levels of ethylene oxide, which poses a cancer risk with prolonged exposure and renders the product unfit for human consumption.
The board has sought export data on MDH and Everest products from Hong Kong and Singapore authorities, initiating plant inspections to determine the issue's root cause in collaboration with the companies.
While MDH has not commented on the matter, Everest has said that its spices were safe for consumption and its products were exported "only after receiving necessary clearances and approvals."
The Spices Board has announced mandatory ethylene oxide testing for spice shipments to Singapore and Hong Kong, with strict monitoring for the contaminant extended to other countries as well.
