India Faces Surge in Cyber Breaches, Ranks Second Most Attacked Nation
India ranked as the second most targeted nation for cyberattacks in 2024, with 95 entities hit by data theft, according to a report by cyber intelligence firm CloudSEK.
The Threat Landscape Report 2024, based on dark web monitoring, identified the US as the top target, with 140 attacks attributed to its economic dominance and advanced digital infrastructure.
India followed with 95 attacks, while Israel ranked third, with 57 entities targeted due to geopolitical tensions.
The report highlighted that rapid digitization had left 95 Indian entities vulnerable, positioning India as the second most targeted nation for cyberattacks.
Finance and banking were hardest hit with 20 victims, followed by government (13), telecommunications (12), healthcare and pharma (10), and education (9).
Major breaches included the leak of 850 million records from Hi-Tek Group, customer data from Star Health and Allied Insurance, and 2TB of data from Telecommunications Consultants India.
