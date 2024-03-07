Hyderabad Man, Deceived Into Joining Russian Army, Killed
Mohammed Asfan, a 30-year-old from Hyderabad, was killed months after he was duped into joining Russia's war against Ukraine, the Indian Embassy in Moscow said on Wednesday.
The Ministry of External Affairs stated that approximately 20 Indian citizens are employed as supporting staff for the Russian military.
Asfan was lured into taking this job by a Dubai-based agent, named Faizal Khan, who runs a YouTube channel called 'Baba Vlogs' and talked about helping people get work permits for the country in his videos.
Asfan's family were first informed about his death by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who had written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about the deceptive recruitment of men from various Indian states under the false promise of lucrative employment opportunities in Russia.
Decode had spoken to Khan about the alleged scam he is being accused of running. He said that this was not the commitment his agency had signed up for and he too was deceived in the process.
