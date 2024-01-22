Hollywood And Bollywood Pop Culture Influence Language For 64% Of Urban Indians: Report
A recent study conducted by the language learning app Duolingo reveals how different fandoms impact the everyday language and lifestyles of individuals in India.
The survey found that 64 per cent of the urban Indian respondents have their language influenced by daily life from Hollywood or Bollywood movies, music and web series.
Around 37% of those surveyed sensed a noticeable influence on their language usage from the realms of Marvel, DC Comics, K-Dramas, and Anime.
Another 60% of Indian respondents attributed enhancements in their language proficiency to their engagement with science, technology, or literature fandoms.
This has led to the incorporation of expressions like "May the Force be with you," popularised in shows like Star Wars, into everyday conversation.
For the majority (62%), incorporating such phrases and terms serves not only as a linguistic practice but also as a means to inject humor into their daily interactions.
