Himachal Pradesh: Sixteen Killed As Cloudburst Creates Havoc In The State
At least seven people were killed in a cloudburst at Jadon village in Himachal Pradesh's Solan on Monday morning.
Nine people have been killed when a temple in Shimla's Summer Hill area fell due to a landslide.
According to Chief Minister Shukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the local administration is trying to clear rubble and rescue people who are believed to be stranded.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued red alert for many of the Uttarakhand districts and predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
Flooding, landslides, and falling trees damaged several houses in Mandi, Sirmaur, Shimla, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and Solan as a result of the continuous rains for about 55 hours.
Condoling the deaths, CM Sukhu tweeted, “We have directed the authorities to ensure all possible assistance and support to the affected families during this trying period.”
