Henley Passport Index 2024: India Ranks 85 With Visa-Free Access To 62 Destinations
The 2024 list of the Henley Passport Index, which evaluates the global travel-friendliness of passports, has been released. Sharing the top spot are European nations such as France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, along with Asian countries Japan and Singapore.
According to the recent rankings, Finland, Sweden, and South Korea jointly held the second position, with Austria, Denmark, Ireland, and the Netherlands securing the third position.
India has witnessed a decline in its ranking, slipping to the 85th position from the previous year's 84th place. Individuals with an Indian passport now enjoy visa-free access to 62 destinations.
The rankings for India's other neighboring countries are: Maldives (58), China (62), Bhutan (87), Myanmar (92), Sri Lanka (96), Bangladesh (97), and Nepal (98).
The rankings rely on an examination of data furnished by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
They subsequently furnish a 'Visa-free score,' essentially indicating the count of destinations accessible to passport holders without requiring a prior visa. It also includes locations where travelers can either enter without a visa or obtain a visa on arrival or similar permits.
