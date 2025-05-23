Harvard University Condemns Trump’s Foreign Student Ban As Retaliation
The Trump administration has escalated its crackdown on Harvard University by revoking its certification to enroll international students, citing national security risks and alleged campus misconduct.
This move means the university can no longer admit new foreign students, and current international students must transfer or risk losing their legal status.
The decision follows a freeze on $2.2 billion in federal funding imposed last month after Harvard refused to comply with conditions set by the White House.
Homeland Security officials accused Harvard of enabling antisemitism and maintaining ties with the Chinese Communist Party.
The administration argued that enrolling international students is a privilege, not a right, and criticised the university for prioritising its financial interests.
Harvard has condemned the move as unlawful and retaliatory, warning that it could cause significant harm to both the university and the broader academic community.
