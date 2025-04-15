Harvard Faces Massive Funding Freeze From U.S. Government—Here’s Why
The U.S. Department of Education has frozen $2.3 billion in federal funds to Harvard after the university refused to meet demands from the Trump administration, including shutting down diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.
Harvard rejected a list of conditions tied to the administration’s campaign against antisemitism, putting nearly $9 billion in future funding at risk.
A Friday letter ordered the university to adopt “merit-based” admissions and hiring, reform leadership, and audit views on diversity across campus.
It also demanded a ban on face masks — seen as targeting pro-Palestinian protesters — and suspensions for students who occupied campus buildings.
The administration also called for defunding student groups accused of promoting criminal acts and blocking international students who oppose “American values” or support terrorism or antisemitism.
Harvard joins other Ivy League schools under pressure, including UPenn, Brown, and Princeton. Similar demands led Columbia to change policies under threat of funding cuts.
