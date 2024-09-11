Government To Train 5,000 Cyber Commandos To Combat Cybercrime: Amit Shah
On the first foundation day of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the government's plan to train and deploy 5,000 cyber commandos over the next five years to combat rising cyber threats.
This specialised force, composed of highly trained police officers, will be responsible for responding swiftly to cyberattacks and crimes nationwide.
Apart from the Cyber Commandos programme, Shah also launched 3 other I4C platforms: the Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC), the 'Samanvaya' platform and the Suspect Registry.
He emphasised that a national-level Cyber Suspect Registry was essential for India, as state-specific registries would be ineffective in combating cyber criminals, who operate beyond state boundaries.
The CFMC will bring together banks, IT intermediaries, telecom providers, and law enforcement to combat online financial crimes collaboratively.
Lastly, the Samanvay Platform will serve as a web-based portal for cybercrime data, enabling data sharing, crime mapping, analytics, and coordination among law enforcement agencies nationwide.
