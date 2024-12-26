Government Launches AI Tools for Consumer Protection: Here’s How They Work
Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has launched several initiatives aimed at bolstering consumer protection, including an AI-enabled helpline and tools to identify deceptive marketing practices.
The initiatives include the AI-powered National Consumer Helpline, the eMaap portal, and the Jago Grahak Jago mobile application.
The AI-enabled National Consumer Helpline is touted to enhance the grievance redressal process by allowing consumers to file complaints via voice input.
The eMaap portal will simplify legal metrology processes, uniting state systems on a single platform to ensure accurate measurements and compliance with trade laws nationwide.
Lastly, the Jago Grahak Jago app aims to help protect consumers from deceptive online practices (dark patterns) by providing e-commerce information and alerting users about potential risks.
