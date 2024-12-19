Government Introduces Strict Penalties for Hoax Bomb Threats to Flights
In response to a surge of fake bomb threats in October that disrupted civil aviation, the government has made issuing such threats a punishable offense under the Aircraft (Security) Rules.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) notified the amended rules on Monday, which took immediate effect.
Previously addressed under general criminal laws, hoax bomb threats are now classified as Level 6 offenses, the highest severity under the amended rules.
Level 6 offenses carry penalties ranging from Rs 1 lakh for individuals to Rs 1 crore for organisations with over 300 employees.
A new rule also empowers the Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to ban individuals or groups behind bomb threats from boarding or staying on aircraft.
Until now, no-fly provisions only applied to unruly passengers, including those making threats on board. They did not cover individuals issuing threats via calls, emails, or social media from outside.
Indian airlines faced multiple bomb hoaxes in October, often from anonymous social media accounts. These incidents caused flight diversions, post-landing security screenings, and heightened tensions for airlines and security agencies.
