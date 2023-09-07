Google's New Policy: AI Use In Election Ads Requires Disclosure
In a bid to curb the spread of misinformation due to use of AI, Google has made it mandatory for election ads to disclose any use of AI-generated content.
Effective from mid-November, Google's new policy will apply to election-related advertisements consisting of AI-generated elements across all its platforms, including image, video, and audio content.
Google has stated that the statutory disclosure rules will only apply to synthetic information that is directly related to the ad's claims. AI-generated elements that are irrelevant will be exempted from these disclosure obligations.
The new policy reads, “This disclosure must be clear and conspicuous, and must be placed in a location where it is likely to be noticed by users.”
This comes a month after the Google-owned cybersecurity firm Mandiant flagged the increasing use of AI in conducting manipulative information campaigns online in recent years.
