Google, Meta, Discord And More Join Forces To Combat Online Child Abuse
Tech Coaliton has unveiled its recent initiative, Lantern, which seeks to combat online child sexual exploitation and abuse (OCSEA) by facilitating cross-platform data sharing among companies such as Meta and Discord.
The Tech Coalition is an alliance of global tech companies who are working together to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse online.
The companies participating in Lantern so far include Discord, Google, Mega, Meta, Quora, Roblox, Snap, and Twitch. These coalition members have been working on the development of Lantern for the past two years.
Lantern will function as a central repository where companies can share data and assess their own platforms.
When companies detect indicators such as email addresses or usernames violating OCSEA policies, child sexual abuse material (CSAM), or CSAM-related keywords, they can mark them within their own systems.
The announcement highlights that although the signals do not definitively establish abuse, they provide companies with the means to investigate and potentially take steps such as account closure or reporting the activity to authorities.
